One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.

Police said they learned of the incident, which took place near a home in Berens River, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mounties said a one-year-old boy went missing from his home, which prompted family members to search the home and surrounding area.

The boy was eventually found in the water along the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.

Family members performed first aid and took the child to the nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate.