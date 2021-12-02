One-year-old girl dies in Westport, Ont. fire

A house fire in Rideau Lakes Township has claimed the life of a one-year-old girl.

The fire at the home on Concession Road 9 in Westport, Ont. started around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Thursday the body of one-year-old Samara Holmes was found in the home after the blaze was extinguished.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.

A small tribute of flowers and stuffed animals was placed outside the home Wednesday afternoon and continued to grow on Thursday.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $22,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The Leeds OPP Crime Unit is investigating along with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police said anyone with information should contact OPP or Crime Stoppers, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

"There were heavy conditions and there was a child who was unaccounted for inside the home," Rideau Lakes Fire Chief Scott Granahan said on Wednesday.

Firefighters trying to rescue the child from the heavy smoke and flames became trapped themselves.

"A section of the ceiling collapsed, striking and trapping two of our firefighters," said Granaham. "They were rescued by other firefighters and taken to hospital."

A spokesman for the Fire Marshal's Office said it's too early to determine whether the fire is being considered suspicious.

Westport is about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

- with files from CTV's Kimberley Johnson