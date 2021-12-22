'Many people are going to become infected:' Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 cases surge

It was exactly one year ago that Simcoe Muskoka Chief medical health officer Dr. Charles Gardiner announced the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

"It is a critical step to be able to bring the pandemic under control and that it begins today," he said on Dec. 22, 2020.

Fast forward to today, and the region's top doctor says the pandemic is far from over.

"It's going to take a while before we get this managed, and many people are going to become infected.

The course of the pandemic has been discouraging, to say the least, and I don't actually have a clear vision as to exactly when and how it will end," Dr. Gardner said during a virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with nearly 200 infections, most among fully vaccinated residents.

There has been a spike of more than 1,000 weekly active cases in the past week, as Dr. Gardner encourages vaccinations.

Since December 2020, more than one million vaccines have been administered in Simcoe County.

Most adults received the Pfizer dose, followed by Moderna and Astra Zeneca.

To date, more than 17,000 pediatric doses have gone into the arms of children across the region.

Midland resident Shelley Pilon got her third dose Wednesday afternoon.

"I wish more people would get it because we can all maybe get back to a normal life," she says.

One of the biggest players in the entire province has been a small local pharmacy on King Street in Midland.

It is one of five pharmacies in the province to administer more than 10,000 doses and counting.

Pharmacy owner Jason Mackie says they had to pivot from allowing walk-in shots to appointment-only because demand became overwhelming.

"We have two immunizers. We have two rooms set up, and we do it from 9 to 5 p.m."

Mackie says the Midland pharmacy averages 250 doses each day over the last several weeks and says they could do more if they had more space.

The pharmacy is taking appointments, with bookings being scheduled into late January.