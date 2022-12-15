One youth arrested after attempted pharmacy robbery
Waterloo regional police arrested one youth in connection to an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Three males pulled up to a pharmacy in the area of Activa Avenue and Max Becker Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to a news release, the vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and reversed into a parking spot in front of the pharmacy. Two men wearing dark clothes, surgical gloves and masks exited. A witness inside the store noticed the “suspicious” behavior and locked the door to the business and contacted police. The two men returned to the vehicle and fled the area.
Before 2 p.m., police saw the vehicle on Westmount Road near Union Street, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested the lone occupant of the vehicle.
A subsequent investigation determined the vehicle was stolen in a robbery in Kitchener on Nov. 11.
The driver of the vehicle, a Kitchener youth, was charged with robbery, possession of stolen goods under $5,000 and failure to comply with judicial release.
He is held for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
