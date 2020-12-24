COVID-19 continues to weigh heavy on the Georgian Bay General Hospital, where an ongoing outbreak continues to claim lives.

On Christmas Eve, the hospital reported another death, and now there have been five covid related fatalities at GBGH since the outbreak started December 4.

On Tuesday, Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said outbreaks in large facilities are difficult to get under control, and there are no problems with the hospital's procedures.

"There was an infection prevention and control review by public health Ontario done earlier in the month with no identified major gaps," says Gardner.

On Thursday, 11 people remain hospitalized at GBGH, with 27 staff members who have tested positive since the outbreak started; some of those staff have since returned to work.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, there are currently 19 outbreaks in various settings across the region as of 1:00 p.m.

The numbers did go down in several of the outbreaks as test results are in on Thursday.

There are now 14 inmates and four staff in the outbreak at the Centre North corrections Centre in Penetanguishene; that's down from 19 inmates earlier this week.

The outbreak at Raglan Village in Collingwood is over, with the one case there now resolved.

No new cases are reported at Trillium Manor Long Term Care in Orillia, where nine staff and six residents had tested positive when an outbreak started there last week.

The outbreak at Kingsmere retirement residence in Alliston also remains steady at seven cases.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will provide its next comprehensive update on December 30.

The posted hours at COVID-19 testing centres may vary over the holidays, but they will continue to function outside Christmas Day and News Years Day.