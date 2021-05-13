Ongoing police operation in Moncton, residents asked to stay inside

Codiac Regional RCMP is conducting a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton. The area is closed to traffic.

Due to a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton is closed to traffic. Codiac Regional RCMP has set up a perimeter and the public is asked to stay away from the area. Residents near the area are asked to stay inside.

