Ongoing police operation in Moncton, residents asked to stay inside
Codiac Regional RCMP is conducting a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton. The area is closed to traffic.
Due to a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton is closed to traffic. Codiac Regional RCMP has set up a perimeter and the public is asked to stay away from the area. Residents near the area are asked to stay inside.
Police are asking residents near the area to stay inside.
