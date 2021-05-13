iHeartRadio

Ongoing police operation in Moncton, residents asked to stay inside

An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.

Codiac Regional RCMP is conducting a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton. The area is closed to traffic.

Due to a police operation on Millennium Blvd, Moncton is closed to traffic. Codiac Regional RCMP has set up a perimeter and the public is asked to stay away from the area. Residents near the area are asked to stay inside.

— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

