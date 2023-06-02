iHeartRadio

'Ongoing weapons investigation' in southwest London


London police are on the scene of an ongoing weapons investigation on Commissioners Road west. June 2, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London police are on the scene of a weapons investigation on Commissioners Road.

No other details are available other than people being asked to avoid the area in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road west near Boler Road.

This is a developing story

12