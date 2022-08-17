Few details available following police operation in Woodstock, Ont.

Details from police are currently scarce, but a section of Wilson Street in Woodstock was shut down Wednesday afternoon for what police called a “weapons-related" investigation.

According to a tweet from the Woodstock Police Service, the area of Wilson Street between Peel Street and Hounsfield Street was closed to the public for several hours early Wednesday afternoon while police investigated.

The bomb unit and canine units were reportedly seen in the area during the operation.

Police have since cleared the area and residents are allowed to go back to their homes.

Speaking to CTV News London, witnesses say that the incident began with two reported explosions.

Nadine Duncan lives in the area, and told CTV News London’s Carlyle Fiset, “Big fireball -- it looked like a mini atomic bomb to be honest with you -- and then a huge smoke puff after that. It didn’t last long, the fire, it went out pretty quick, but it was enough like I hit the deck. I don’t know if it was a gun shot or what it was.”

None of these details have yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

According to police, no charges have yet been laid and there were no reported injuries.

Few other details are known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

- With files from CTV News London’s Carlyle Fiset