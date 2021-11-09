Onion recall in Canada continues to grow with more veggies summoned over salmonella fears

More onions have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

On Monday, the food agency said it is recalling Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand onions due to possible salmonella contamination.

The yellow and white onions, imported from Mexico, were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, the CFIA said in a statement.

The government agency warned consumers not to eat products or foods containing the raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments are warned not to serve, use, or sell said vegetables.

The affected products were sold between July 7 and Oct. 28, 2021. The onions may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages or sold loose and a label and may not bear the same brand or product names, the CFIA warned.

Consumers who have the onions are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of the recalled onions.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis. The CFIA noted children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections as a result of salmonella poisoning.

Last month, the CFIA recalled red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho due to possible Salmonella contamination.