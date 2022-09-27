Onkel Hans asks public to name new puppy
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced their lovable orange mascot, Onkel Hans, has adopted a puppy – and he wants the public’s help to name his new pet.
The dog, sporting a pair of extra-large lederhosen and traditional hat, will greet their adoring public on Monday Oct. 10 as one of five new floats in the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The “Name the Puppy Contest,” sponsored by Nutram, invites dog-lovers of all ages to submit their ideas.
Aside from the honour of naming one of the parade's newest floats, the winner will also receive a one-year supply of dog food from Nutram.
The Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring floats, marching bands and traditional dance groups, begins rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Kitchener.
Starting Frederick Street and Weber Street East, it will travel up Weber Street finishing at Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.
You can watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade Special on CTV Kitchener at noon. It will also be streamed on CTVKitchener.ca
