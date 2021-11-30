Online booking now available for COVID-19 tests

Saskatchewan residents can now book a COVID-19 test online.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Patient Booking System is available for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed. Tests can be booked one at a time or for several people at once.

A valid health card number and an email address or cell phone number are required to book a test. Individuals without a health card can call HealthLine 811 for help.

Step-by-step guides on how to use the news booking system are available here.