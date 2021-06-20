Online brunch raises funds to help support LGBTQ2S+ youth programming in Edmonton

A virtual fundraiser was hosted online Saturday to celebrate and support Pride month.

The 16th annual Mayor’s Pride Brunch was held virtually for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds raised at the event will go towards the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services.

Glynnis Lieb, the institute’s director, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that Pride Bruch helps raise awareness about work happening to support the LGBTQ2S+ community in Edmonton and support future efforts.

Lieb added that the event is important to allow the community to come together to support one another.

“Getting together is a great thing, particularly when you’re a member of a community that isn’t and hasn’t always been able to openly do so and you may as an individual not be in circumstances in your home life, personal life, or professional life where you are usually able to just be yourself,” Lieb said.

“There are still challenges faced that really impacts the LGBTQ2S+ community, particularly young people,” Lieb added.

The event partnered with Our Table, a local business that is known for charcuterie, cheese, and baked goods. Each participant received a savoury brunch box.

Janis Irwin, MLA for Edmonton Highlands-Norwood, hosted the event.

The Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services is part of the University of Alberta’s faculty of education and helps support LGBTQ2S+ youth through several programs and camps like Camp fYrefly.

Approximately 100 tickets were sold for the event.

“It’s just amazing to see the support continue to pour in from Edmontonians,” Lieb said.