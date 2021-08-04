Online fundraiser created for family of London's latest homicide victim

An online fundraiser has brought in over $25,000 for the family of a young London, Ont. man who was shot to death over the weekend to pay for his funeral.

Josue Silva, 18, was shot while he attended a large bush party near Lambeth on Pack Road near Grand Oak Cross Saturday around 1:15 a.m.

"Our goal is to raise funds for funeral expenses. Our collective effort can help Josue’s family in this difficult time. Relying upon all kind-hearted people, we are submitting this appeal for help," wrote organizer Logan Marshall on GoFundMe.

Police are treating Silva's death as a homicide and have yet to arrest any suspects.

On Tuesday, London police issued a plea to the public for tips in the case.