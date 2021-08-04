Online fundraiser created for family of London's latest homicide victim
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
An online fundraiser has brought in over $25,000 for the family of a young London, Ont. man who was shot to death over the weekend to pay for his funeral.
Josue Silva, 18, was shot while he attended a large bush party near Lambeth on Pack Road near Grand Oak Cross Saturday around 1:15 a.m.
"Our goal is to raise funds for funeral expenses. Our collective effort can help Josue’s family in this difficult time. Relying upon all kind-hearted people, we are submitting this appeal for help," wrote organizer Logan Marshall on GoFundMe.
Police are treating Silva's death as a homicide and have yet to arrest any suspects.
On Tuesday, London police issued a plea to the public for tips in the case.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.