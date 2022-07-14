Online fundraiser for drowning victim near Canmore, Alta. reaches more than $87K

CTV News has learned the identities of three men who drowned after their boat capsized on the Spray Lakes Reservoir over the weekend.

On its Facebook page, the Malayalee Cultural Association of Calgary (MCAC) says Liyo Mavalil Yohannan was one of the victims of the incident.

The group says he leaves behind a wife and two young children.

In order to support the family, the organization has established a GoFundMe campaign, which has gathered more than $87,000 so far.

"This tragedy has shaken the community beyond words," the fundraiser said. "This campaign is to cover the costs associated with his funeral and family support."

The MCAC confirmed Kevin Varghese, 21, and Geo Paily, 32, also died in the incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Spray Valley Provincial Park.

A fourth passenger on the boat managed to swim to safety.

The organization says Varghese's funeral will be held on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at St. Mother Teresa Syro Malabar Catholic Church in southwest Calgary.

Funeral arrangements for the other victims are still being finalized.