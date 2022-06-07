Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday

An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.

Cameron Stone was working to dismantle the Flour Mill silos when the boom lift he was in fell over. Stone was harnessed in the basket and was thrown to the ground.

"He sustained serious injuries from the fall," said the post on the gofundme website.

"Currently in a medically induced coma, swelling on the brain, hip and pelvis shattered, a broken neck, both sides of the rib cage broken, leaving him with tubes in to drain his lungs. He had internal bleeding and they put a coil on the blood vessel."

Sudbury police were called to Notre Dame Avenue and St. Charles Street at 9:50 a.m., spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email. The area around a toppled boom lift on its side near the Flour Mill silos was cordoned off by police.

Stone is a CK Construction employee who was working on machinery at the time of the incident, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development told CTV News in an email.

The organizer of the fundraiser is Alora Violet-Marie Kerr, who said her cousin isn’t out of the woods yet.

"It is still VERY touch-and-go at this time," Kerr wrote.

"He’s a tough cookie, but it’s going to be a VERY long road to recovery."

She said she set up the fundraiser to help the family cope. His wife is currently on maternity leave with their infant daughter, Kerr said in the fundraiser description.

A goal of $10,000 has been set for the fundraiser and as of Tuesday afternoon, $1,800 had been raised.