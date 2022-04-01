Online gambling expected to create more Ontario jobs
Private online gambling isn't expected to come at the expense of more traditional types of gaming, like casinos.
An online publication covering iGaming trends investigated other jurisdictions which already introduced online gambling and found job losses did not occur at brick and mortar casinos.
Managing editor at Playcanada.com Robyn McNeil says a report suggests online gaming is anticipated to add 1300 jobs when the province welcomes private online sports betting and casino games on Monday.
McNeil says online does not lure casino goers away from playing games in person.
"Casino gamblers are looking for socialization to go with their gambling - even if it's not talking to anyone but there's people around you but when you gamble on your phone you can do that anywhere and you don't need anybody around," says McNeil.
