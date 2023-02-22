Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police

A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.

The months-long investigation began in July 2022, with the Winnipeg Police Service’s counter-exploitation unit investigating online ads for massage services.

Officers allege these ads were used to recruit several people in their 20s to provide sexual services in apartment suites. Police said the suites were rented for this purpose specifically.

Officers said the victims were promised money for their services, but the amount they received was minimal compared to what was being charged.

On Feb. 8, officers searched a home in the Elmwood neighbourhood and three apartment suites around the city. Police seized multiple items, including nearly $2,000 in cash; two laptops; six cellphones; two safes; menus listing sexual services and schedules; a cryptocurrency wallet; and half a gram of cocaine.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with several offences, including three counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services. She was released from custody on a release order.

Anyone who would like to speak to police about crimes related to sexual exploitation can call 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.