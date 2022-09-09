Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family

The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

"For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians. In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share," Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

Condolences are being collected online by the Alberta government. The messages are moderated and published on the same page.

Condolence books are also being set up across the province for those who would prefer:

Grande Prairie Grande Prairie Provincial Building, 10320 99 Street Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fort McMurray Fort McMurray Provincial Building, 9915 Franklin Avenue Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Edmonton Alberta legislature, 10800 97 Avenue NW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Government House, 12845 102 Avenue NW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Red Deer Red Deer Provincial Building, 4920 51 Street Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calgary McDougall Centre, 455 6 Street SW Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Provincial Building, 346 3rd Street SE Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lethbridge Lethbridge Provincial Building, 200 5 Avenue S Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NO FLOWERS

The public was asked not to bring flowers to leave at public buildings because they will need to be removed for security reasons.

The government said instead of flowers, Albertans could consider donating to one of the Queen's favourite Canadian charities, the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

According to the provincial government, memorial services will be organized across the Commonwealth.

Those details have not yet been finalized. But when they are, the Alberta government said it would share how the public could watch or attend.

'SHE DID SO MUCH'

Brian Lowes said he felt compelled to sign the book of condolences at the legislature Friday after an "emotional" and "sad day" Thursday.

"We all knew it was going to happen, and we wished it was not going to happen, but of course, it did," Lowes said.

When he was just nine years old, Lowes recalled hearing that she had given birth to now King Charles III over his family's radio.

"I was tying my shoes," he added.

In 1963, Lowes received a dispatch from the Queen sent on her behalf by her private secretary thanking him for organizing and taking part in a youth run in northeast England. He brought that framed letter with him as he wrote his condolence message.

"It's been hidden away for years and years," Lowes said. "I thought, no, I can't let this pass without giving a message to everyone about my feelings."

He wrote how Queen Elizabeth II was "one of a kind" and would never be forgotten for her duty.

"To me, she did so much for the country in 70 years that how can you not celebrate (her reign)," Lowes told CTV News Edmonton.

Samantha Lavin said she wanted to share her fond memories of the Queen as a way of grieving.

"I've always had a huge respect for the Queen for her duty to her country and to other countries," Lavin said. "I cried a lot yesterday. I will miss the Queen."

Lavin shared how she always looked forward to seeing her outfits and seeing what wisdom she had to offer during speeches.

"She always dresses absolutely beautifully," Lavin added. "As things change and currency changes, that's going to be strange."

As a child, Lavin had the opportunity to dance for the Queen during her Silver Jubilee in 1977. During Her Majesty's Gold Jubilee, Lavin travelled to London with her kids to take part in the celebrations.

"We waved at the carriage," Lavin said. "There's a lot of personal memories for me."

"I wanted to honour her, and I wanted to make sure that somewhere in the archives, there were some words from one of her subjects saying she was my Queen."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa