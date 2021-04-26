Online or in-person: Waterloo Region public schools want decision for next school year

The Waterloo Region District School Board wants to hear from families about their plans for the next school year.

Families need to decide if students will go to school in-person or online by May 3 at 4 p.m.

"Honestly, my initial reaction was disbelief that they would ask us to make such a big decision in a week's time," parent Gillian Laudano said.

Lila Read, associate director of the WRDSB, said they left the window for a decision open for as long as possible.

"We do need information so that we can move forward with staffing for next year," she said.

Laudano said the deadline has sent her into a bit of a panic.

"If it was based on how things are currently, absolutely we would keep them at home again," she said. "If more and more received the vaccine by then and case counts go down, we might be more comfortable sending them."

Others said they need more details in order to make an informed decision.

"I just think it's outrageous," parent Sarah Bast said. "I think parents deserve more time. The vaccine rollout is happening, the shutdown is happening. They have no idea how next year is going to look yet."

School board officials said they're working with the Ministry of Education and public health to plan for next school year.

Read encouraged parents to consider in-person learning, as it offers the best supports for students. But, she said class sizes aren't expected to change.

"We have provided as many details as we have at this time and, of course, we're anxious to know what things will look like in September as well."

Harmony Pokora said she wants some flexibility on a major decision.

"To either firm up that choice in August or make a switch partway through the year when vaccines might be available to the younger cohort," she said.

Any students who don't fill out a request for remote learning by Monday will be automatically enrolled in in-person learning.