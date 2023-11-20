Online post alleging abduction, rape contained 'incorrect' information, Vancouver police say

A disturbing social media post detailing the alleged abduction and rape of a woman who was visiting Vancouver from Mexico earlier this month contained "incorrect" information, according to police.

While the Vancouver Police Department's investigation into the allegations is ongoing, a spokesperson told CTV News some of the details that circulated on a viral Instagram post were not accurate.

"At this stage, we do not believe this incident was sexual in nature and we do not believe anyone was abducted," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

"The social media post, while perhaps written with good intentions, contained some information that we have determined to be incorrect. It also contained information that we have not been able to corroborate."

Authorities do not believe the woman at the centre of the allegations – who has been referred to online by the pseudonym "Amor" – was responsible for any of the false information that was swirling on social media.

A GoFundMe that was launched to support Amor, and which raised more than $15,000 in under 24 hours, has been updated to acknowledge some of the early details about the incident were untrue.

"At some point, someone told someone told someone and broken telephone ended up being broken social media," the organizer wrote.

But supporters still maintain that Amor was still seriously injured under mysterious circumstances, alleging she woke up bloodied and missing teeth after disappearing from the Princeton Pub, where she had been hanging out with friends on the night of Nov. 4.

"One minute she was having fun and the next she was somewhere dark, alone, injured, covered in blood and confused to how she got there. Can you imagine how scary that would be?" reads a Nov. 11 update on the GoFundMe page.

The organizer also wrote that GoFundMe has launched an investigation into the fundraising effort, but that she's hopeful the company will be satisfied with the findings and allow the money to go towards the medical and dental bills for Amor, who has returned to Mexico.

Addison told CTV News the woman has been "forthcoming with police" and provided "useful information to our investigators."

Addison added that while the social media post – and early media coverage of the police investigation into the claims – contributed to "increased and unnecessary" alarm in the community, authorities do not believe there is any risk to the public.

As of Monday afternoon, the Instagram post containing the rumours had not been taken down.