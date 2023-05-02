Online registry created in the Sault for wandering or vulnerable people

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is now offering a wandering or vulnerable person registry, an online service that provides information to first responders who come into contact with the city’s vulnerable population.

The registry can be used for people living with dementia, autism, a brain injury or an intellectual disability.

Information provided to the registry is shared with officers in the event a person is separated from their caregiver.

"Updated photos, information about their routine, where they tend to go and other important information like de-escalation techniques,” said Sault Ste. Marie spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

“Obviously, there are some people in our community who don't react well to strangers or there's certain ways you need to approach someone in order to do that positively.”

Information can be added to the registry through the Sault Police Online Reporting System.