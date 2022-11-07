Online resource teaches the history of treaties in Canada

As Treaties Recognition Week begins in Ontario, a new resource is available to help those who wish to learn about the history and culture of Indigenous people.

The Anishinabek Nation has launched a tool called ‘GDoo-Sastamoo Kii Mi: Understanding Our Nation-to-Nation Relationship.’

Treaty educator Kelly Crawford said the online resource is accessible to all who have an internet connection.

“This resource is a way to bring our community voices and those that guide us, our elders and knowledge keepers, and have that opportunity to bring it to classrooms,” said Crawford.

The new tool can be found on Anishinabek.ca. Visitors will then click on the "Education Resources" tab, and finally head to the resource on the top left of the available options.

There they will find a number of videos and informative writeups on topics like treaties, residential schools and more.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said it is important Canadians learn the truth about treaties.

“As high schoolers – and, you know, actually everybody --become leaders themselves, it’s important to know that connection between First Nations and various government institutions and those sort of things and the relationship that exists, and how Canada came to be where it is now,” Niganobe said.

The resource are aimed for use in high schools and even includes printable worksheets for teachers.

And Crawford said educators themselves are likely to learn something, along with their class.

“We definitely cover a lot more content that should really be in some of our curriculum expectations,” he said.