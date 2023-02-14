Online romance leads to real life marriage for Sudbury man, Calif. woman

A professor from Cambrian College has taken modern dating to a new level.

Neil Shyminsky met his bride on social media, in what you could call a 21st century love story.

Shyminsky who is from Sudbury and his wife, Iselle Slome is from California, tied the knot last year. But not before a whirlwind romance blossomed on social media.

“So we met in person for the first time Aug. 13, 2021, (and) the wedding was Aug. 14, 2022,” said Shyminsky

“We talked about getting married four days into knowing each other,” added Slome.

“We got engaged after four months and planned a wedding in eight months. Now we’re married.”

They even thanked the TikTok community with a mention on their wedding registry. So how does the couple feel about social media playing such a pivotal role in their relationship?

“People online were amazingly supportive, like the entire time,” said Shyminsky.

With the challenges of distance behind them, they have advice for people who are considering swiping right on online love.

“When someone shows you who they are, listen. And if that’s aligned with your values and what you want with your life …” said Slome.

“I can’t improve on that,” said Shyminsky.

As Slome awaits her work and residency visas, she’s experiencing her first northern Ontario winter.

Both said they’ll have lots of first to capture for online content.

