Online sale gone wrong, victim robbed at meet-up in Kitchener: WRPS

Regional police are investigating a robbery which reportedly happened when someone met with a person to sell an item posted online.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street in Kitchener.

The victim allegedly made arrangements to meet the suspect after posting an item for sale on a buy-and-sell website.

The victim was assaulted and had personal property stolen, while the suspect was able to flee the area on foot, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 20 years old, 5’8, with an average build, short black hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt with dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.