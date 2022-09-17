Online sale gone wrong, victim robbed at meet-up in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery which reportedly happened when someone met with a person to sell an item posted online.
Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street in Kitchener.
The victim allegedly made arrangements to meet the suspect after posting an item for sale on a buy-and-sell website.
The victim was assaulted and had personal property stolen, while the suspect was able to flee the area on foot, according to officials.
The suspect is described as a Black man, around 20 years old, 5’8, with an average build, short black hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt with dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Barrie commemorates the Battle of BritainA week's worth of events commemorating the Battle of Britain wrapped up in Barrie on Sunday.
-
RCMP seek N.B. man wanted on three arrest warrants who may be armedRCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a man wanted on three arrest warrants.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeralOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
Marlborough Mall throws a 50th birthday party in northeast CalgaryA Calgary shopping institution celebrated half a century of selling, shopping and entertaining Saturday.
-
Corgi-lovers pay tribute to late Queen in VancouverOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top playersThe Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFFSteven Spielberg's debut at the Toronto International Film Festival proved to be a hit with audiences, as his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" snagged the coveted People's Choice prize on Sunday.
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in SelkirkA group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
Over 500 people gather in Airdrie to celebrate OnamOver 500 people gathered in Airdrie Saturday to celebrate Onam.