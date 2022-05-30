Online sale of paddle boards, kayaks being investigated after theft at West Vancouver yacht club
West Vancouver police are investigating online sales of kayaks and paddle boards after similar ones were reported stolen from a local yacht club.
Police told CTV News Vancouver in a statement the theft of four kayaks and four paddle boards from Eagle Harbour Yacht Club was reported to them on May 24. It's suspected the items were stolen over the May long weekend.
Police also said they're investigating "kayaks and paddle boards being sold online that are similar to the ones stolen."
Two days after getting the report from the yacht club, police said, a man who had one of the kayaks and an outboard motor that was also stolen from the yacht club was arrested. He's since been released with several conditions related to possessing stolen property and breaching other court conditions.
The man has not been identified as charges haven't been approved. However, West Vancouver police said they're recommending charges against him.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.