Online services to continue at Near North Palliative Care Network
Online outreach services will be the standard from now on for the Near North Palliative Care Network in North Bay.
The network's executive director, Monica Do Coutto Monni, told CTV News the pandemic forced the organization to adapt to serve its clients but made staff and volunteers realize online services will always be needed.
In 2019, the network served close to 2,000 people, while in 2020, the year the online services were rolled out, the network served more than 5,000.
"That shows in sheer numbers the tremendous acceptance of the new virtual services from our community that has always needed it," Do Coutto Monni said.
"We were always aware, but, basically the government has been telling us for a long time, 'telehealth, telehealth, telehealth.' It’s just that it takes help and the COVID kind of gave us a necessary push."
The network received a grant of close to $70,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will go towards offering online outreach services.
Do Coutto Monni said the online services got off to a bit of a slow start but now most clients and their families are very int
