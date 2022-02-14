Online threat made towards WLU 'not viable': WRPS

An online threat made towards Wilfrid Laurier University was “not viable” and there are no safety concerns for staff or students, said Waterloo regional police Monday morning.

According to a news release, police received several reports from students on Sunday about an alleged threat of violence towards the school.

The threat reportedly indicated an act of violence would happen at Laurier on Monday.

Regional police said that they coordinated with the school's special constable serviceand were able to determine the threat was not viable.

In a tweet, Laurier University says they are aware of the investigation and anyone who was scheduled to be on campus for Monday should proceed as normal.

We are aware of a threatening comment posted on social media this past wknd. Special Constable Service and WRPS have fully investigated the situation and determined that there are no concerns for the safety of our Waterloo campus and surrounding community. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iSPHpxIQYM