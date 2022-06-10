Online tickets required to visit Elora Quarry Conservation Area again

Online tickets and vehicle passes will once again need to be purchased online before anyone visits the Elora Quarry Conservation Area this season.

According to a news release from the Elora Quarry Conservation Area, the system, started last year, helps manage attendance and creates “an improved visitor experience for those accessing the property.”

The conservation area opens for day use on Friday.

Visitors can choose from two four-hour sessions each day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The conservation area is keeping a capacity limit of 200 people or 150 vehicles per session.

A ticket or pass can be purchased up to one week in advance from the Grand River Conservation Authority website.

The conservation area will not allow visitors to walk up and purchase a ticket. GRCA membership passes will also not be accepted.

Admission is $10.50 for adults, $5.50 for children, and a vehicle pass can be purchased for $15.00 per session.