Online tool created by Waterloo company helping organizations promote diversity and inclusion

A Waterloo company has created an online tool to help businesses navigate the pandemic and reflect on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Aaron Barth, the founder and CEO of Dialectic, said he’s passionate about helping local businesses make decisions based on inclusion.

“The best way to practice those skills in a safe environment is through simulations,” he said.

Dialectic came up with learning snippets to help with that goal.

“Learning snippets are two-minute scenario-based exercises that are sent right to your phone,” Barth said. “They help you practice the skills to be more inclusive.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dialectic offered the snippets to organizations for free to help staff navigate the new normal.

During the Black Lives Matter marches last summer, many companies were reflecting on their own practices.

Dialectic partnered with Red Maple Coaching and Counselling Services.

“It’s a way to help everybody learn together and to even acknowledge there’s nobody who is not on a learning curve right now,” said Raechel Pefanis with Red Maple Coaching.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dialectic’s base has grown to 20 clients, with 3,500 users.​