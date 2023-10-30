Online voting begins for Cambridge councillor by-election

Cambridge residents can now vote for who they want their next Ward 1 councillor to be.

Online voting opened up Monday for the position left by Coun. Donna Reid after she passed away in August.

Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer, and Helen Shwery are all vying for the Ward 1 council seat.

Advanced voting begins on Nov. 1 at Lang's Community Health Centre on Concession Road and on Nov. 4 at the Allan Reuter Centre on King Street East.

Lang's, the Allan Reuter Centre, W.G. Johnson Centre, and city hall will be open on Nov. 13 for the official voting day.

According to the city's website, Cambridge plans to swear in the new councillor on Nov. 28.