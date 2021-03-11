Time is running out for one lucky person to cash in their unclaimed $1-million lottery ticket which was purchased on Vancouver Island last year.

The winning ticket, purchased in the North Island, will expire at midnight on March 18 if it is not claimed.

The BC Lottery Corporation's North Island region covers many communities, including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Coal Harbour and more.

The BCLC is encouraging people who purchased a lottery ticket on March 18, 2020, to check their ticket's draw numbers. The winning "Guaranteed Prize Draw" number is 19117903-02 and can be found underneath the main set of six numbers on a lottery ticket.

Lottery ticket's can also be scanned through the BCLC Lotto App here.

The lottery corporation says specific details on where the ticket was purchased, and who won the prize, will only be announced if the winner comes forward to claim the $1 million prize.