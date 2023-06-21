Only 3 Toronto mayoral candidates responded to a survey for young voters. Here's how they'll tackle issues facing youth

Less than a week out from the mayoral by-election on June 26, the Toronto Youth Cabinet (TYC) has released the results of its mayoral survey, designed to draw attention to the issues that most affect young people in the city.

The TYC, founded in 1998, is a non-partisan, youth-led organization that promotes youth participation in municipal affairs and policy development.

Candidates were given until June 12 to respond to the survey. Only Chloe Brown, Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow participated.

“It is unfortunate that many of the frontrunners chose to sit on the sidelines and not respond to this survey,” Stephen Mensah, executive director of TYC, told CP24 in an email.

“For decades youth have not been a priority to the City of Toronto and its government. Youth deserve a mayor committed to supporting them in reaching their full individual potential,” he continued.

Questions posed to the candidates included issues such as affordability and safety in Toronto.

Brown, Hunter and Matlow all said they would commit to the creation of a “youth-specific plan” to prevent homelessness in Toronto, as well as increasing the number of youth shelter beds and transitional housing in the city.

The three candidates also all said they would commit to investing and expanding community-based mental health initiatives, as well as expanding library and public space hours.

Matlow and Brown agreed to every question posed by TYC about expanding supports and initiatives for youths in Toronto.

Hunter said she would not commit to free or reduced public transit rates for youths, nor would she prioritize young people in her affordable housing policy.

Olivia Chow, who did not respond to TYC’s survey, continues to lead in the polls. However, two high-profile endorsements, one from the Toronto Star and one from former mayor John Tory, might give mayor hopeful Ana Bailao an edge as June 26 approaches.