Only a chance of rain Sunday after a record soaking
Sunday in Ottawa should be relatively dry compared to Saturday's record soaking but there is still a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Environment Canada's official rainfall total for Oct. 16 at the Ottawa Airport was 49.4 mm, which smashes the 2002 record of 26.0 mm, making Saturday the rainiest Oct. 16 in Ottawa history.
Sunday is not expected to see enough rain to come close to the 2006 record of 26.8 mm, but a 40 per cent chance of showers is in the weather forecast for the afternoon.
Saturday's lashing—the tail end of Hurricane Pamela in the eastern Pacific Ocean—helped move some cooler air into the region, so Sunday's afternoon high is 13 C, which is in line with seasonal norms. Last week's average high was 21.4 C. Saturday hit a high of just under 19 C.
Clouds will stick around Sunday night and into Monday morning with another 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 4 C.
Expect a cloudy day Monday with a high of 10 C.
Tuesday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.
Wednesday could see a few sunny breaks.
