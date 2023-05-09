'Only a test': British Columbians to receive emergency alert Wednesday

An emergency alert will be broadcast on TV and radio and sent to cell phones in B.C. on Wednesday, as the province conducts a test of the system.

The alert will go out at 1:55 p.m. with a message clarifying why it is being sent.

"This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system," the message will say.

"This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would provide safety information that could save your life…Again, this is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.

The test comes as the province is seeing evacuations due to flooding and wildfires amid record-breaking hot weather, with temperatures expected to climb further in the coming days.

"With the spring hazard season now upon us, we're reminded of just how important it is for all of us – the province, communities and people across British Columbia - to be prepared for the unexpected," said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma, in a statement.

Last year, B.C. expanded the use of the system to include warnings about floods, wildfires and other extreme weather events in addition to tsunami warnings. Those changes came after the events of 2021 which included a heat dome that killed hundreds, a wildfire that completely destroyed the Village of Lytton and catastrophic flooding that displaced thousands, devastated farms and washed out major highways.

"With natural and climate-related disasters becoming more frequent and destructive, everyone in B.C. is encouraged to get prepared," the statement from the province said, noting the test of the alert system comes during Emergency Preparedness Week.

The three steps everyone is reminded to take are to get familiar with region-specific hazards, to have a plan in case of an emergency and to have both an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag.

More detailed information on how to prepare for an emergency is available online.

