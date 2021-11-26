Only fully vaccinated University of Manitoba staff and students allowed to return to in-person classes

Manitoba's largest university says unvaccinated employees and students who have not received an approved exemption will be placed on unpaid leave or deregistered from in-person classes this winter.

On Friday, the University of Manitoba said beginning in the winter term, it will again be offering in-person classes, though only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed on campus.

The university said there will not be any rapid testing alternatives available for those who have not submitted their proof of vaccination or received an approved exemption.

As a result, unvaccinated students who have not received an exemption will be deregistered from in-person courses in the winter term, and unvaccinated employees who are required to be on campus and have not received an exemption will be placed on unpaid leave.

"These measures underscore UM’s commitment to the health and safety of our community while allowing us to come together and fully participate in on-campus activities," the university said on its website.

The university said for the rest of the fall term, unvaccinated students and employees will need to do regular rapid testing and have negative results before going on campus.

"UM will be monitoring to ensure that employees have either submitted proof of vaccination or are attending the UM’s rapid testing site," the university said.

It said vaccination appointments are available at the University Health Service or on the provincial website. Anyone who is vaccinated, but has not uploaded their proof of vaccination yet is asked to visit the vaccination registration site right away.

Those who have uploaded their proof for the fall term do not have to resubmit their proof of vaccination.

The university said 81 per cent of its students and 72 per cent of its employees have uploaded proof of vaccination.