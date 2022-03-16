'Only in Alberta': Deer wanders through Tim Hortons drive-thru in Okotoks
A deer in Okotoks is gaining national attention after the animal was pictured walking along a Tim Hortons drive-thru in southern Alberta.
In the photo, the deer can be seen standing close to the drive-thru's pickup window while an employee inside looks on.
Officials with the fast food chain say the entertaining interaction happened at the Okotoks Tim Hortons on 18 Southridge Drive on Feb. 28.
Timmies then shared the photo on Instagram on March 9 with the caption "We could all use a little afternoon pick me up."View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)
"We’ve heard from the team that deer do pass by the location on a very regular basis so it’s not unusual to see them," said Tim Hortons in an email to CTV News.
Comments on the Instagram photo include plenty of heart emojiis and smiles.
"Everyone’s looking for Timbiebs swag," said one poster.
"Only in Alberta," commented another.
"I want to know what he ordered," questioned one user.
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.