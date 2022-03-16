'Only in Alberta': Deer wanders through Tim Hortons drive-thru in Okotoks

A deer in Okotoks is gaining national attention after the animal was pictured walking along a Tim Hortons drive-thru in southern Alberta.

In the photo, the deer can be seen standing close to the drive-thru's pickup window while an employee inside looks on.

Officials with the fast food chain say the entertaining interaction happened at the Okotoks Tim Hortons on 18 Southridge Drive on Feb. 28.

Timmies then shared the photo on Instagram on March 9 with the caption "We could all use a little afternoon pick me up."

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

"We’ve heard from the team that deer do pass by the location on a very regular basis so it’s not unusual to see them," said Tim Hortons in an email to CTV News.

Comments on the Instagram photo include plenty of heart emojiis and smiles.

"Everyone’s looking for Timbiebs swag," said one poster.

"Only in Alberta," commented another.

"I want to know what he ordered," questioned one user.