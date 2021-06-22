Only one new COVID-19 case reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,785 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,297 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case is community acquired
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 6 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 1,942 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 269,165 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 385,639 doses have been administered to WEC residents