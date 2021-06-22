iHeartRadio

Only one new COVID-19 case reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,785 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,297 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 1 case is community acquired

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 6 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,942 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 269,165 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 385,639 doses have been administered to WEC residents