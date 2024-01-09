'Only takes seconds': Calgary police warn drivers against leaving running vehicles unlocked

Calgary police are trying to stop the spike in stolen vehicles typically seen in winter months.

Operation Cold Start is once again under way, an initiative that sees officers warn Calgarians about the dangers of leaving vehicles running and unattended.

In a Tuesday news release, the Calgary Police Service said in the 11 weeks between Oct. 26, 2023 and Jan. 4, they received 114 reports of vehicles that had been stolen while left running.

"In colder weather, we tend to see more instances of vehicles being stolen after people have left them running to warm up, but running vehicle theft is still a problem year-round," said Sgt. Nick Wilsher.

"People start their cars to run the heat in the winter or the air conditioning in the summer, or simply for the convenience of being able to jump in and drive away quickly."

Wilsher says warm-up thefts are crimes of opportunity that are preventable, contribute to the high rates of auto theft and create significant risks to public safety.

"Unfortunately, thieves can just as easily jump in the vehicle and drive away if the owner has left it unattended. It only takes seconds."

This winter, police are reminding Calgarians to:

Use a remote starter or stay with your vehicle as it warms up;

Never leave your keys –your primary set nor a spare set – inside your vehicle;

Use a steering wheel lock, and

Always keep your vehicle locked.

Anyone who witnesses a vehicle theft in progress is asked to call 911.