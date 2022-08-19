Only two candidates in North Bay's mayoral race

Municipal councils in Ontario are nearing the end of this term’s four-year cycle and with an election on the horizon, there are only two candidates running in North Bay's mayoral race as the nomination deadline looms.

Friday afternoon is the deadline to submit nominations for city council and school board nominations for those interested in seeking public office.

And as of Friday morning, only two North Bay candidates have expressed interest in succeeding Al McDonald as mayor.

McDonald announced last year he would not seek re-election after serving three terms.

Current North Bay city councillor Johanne Brousseau, whose first term in municipal politics is coming to a close, is taking a shot at the mayor's position.

"I'm a swimmer and I compare this to swimming a 5-kilometre swim, and I believe I did it successfully," she said.

"Now I’m ready to enter the waters and do a 10-kilometre swim."

But Brousseau has competition for the mayor's chair.

Former deputy mayor and current North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce President Peter Chirico is in the race.

CTV News reached out to him, but he was not available for comment.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

The candidate's paper must be accompanied by an endorsement of support signed by 25 voters along with a fee of $100 to run for city council and $200 to run for mayor.

"In order to run, they have to own or lease property in the City of North Bay," city clerk Karen McIsaac told CTV News.

"They don't have to live in the city, but they have to own or rent property."

The nomination must be certified by the clerk before the person becomes an official candidate for office. Election documents are prohibited from being filed by fax.

With only two candidates on the ballot as of Friday morning, McIsaac said many recognize the amount of work that goes into the job.

"There's also a lot of new rules with the integrity commissioner. It's just a huge time commitment," she said.

Brousseau calls it an exciting time for candidates.

"North bay is demonstrating that it has a good, strong democratic process," she said. "Congratulations to all those running."

As of Friday morning, 27 people are on the ballot seeking a city councillor role, including seven who are seeking re-election.

A full list of candidates can be found here.

Voting information can be found here. Residents can vote online between Oct. 13 and election day on Oct. 24 once receiving a voter letter in the mail.