OnlyFans website to ban 'sexually explicit' content
OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, is planning to ban "sexually explicit" content.
The ban will start Oct. 1 and is the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, a spokesperson said.
Still, nudity is OK if it's "consistent" with the company's policy. It's not clear what that policy is, and the company did not reply to questions. OnlyFans will be sharing more information in "coming days."
OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.
It's not available as an app via the Apple and Google stores, which ban pornography. OnlyFans has tried to distance itself from its association with porn, recently announcing an OFTV streaming app, which is available for download from the major tech platforms, and features content around categories like fitness, cooking, comedy and music.
OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned US$5 billion.
Bloomberg was first to report the news.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.