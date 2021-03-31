ONroute hiring for round two of COVID-19 staycation season

ONroute is hiring hundreds of seasonal jobs, in anticipation of a busy upcoming ‘staycation’ season across Ontario.

The job opportunities are available at all 23 'revitalized' ONroute locations, including Subway, Tim Hortons, Burger King, Starbucks, Popeye's Chicken and more.

“We’ve really gone the extra mile to make sure we’ve upped our protocols,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, chief executive officer of ONroute. “We’re at the leading edge with our health unit partners across all municipalities and we’ve been busy behind the scenes.”

Teed-Murch tells CTV News their teams have been at the forefront of the pandemic over the last year and are prepared to provide one-stop-top-up offerings, while adhering to local health protocol and guidelines

“We know Ontarians are ready to get out and when the warm weather comes, and we can socially distance outside, your local ONroute will be ready for your family whether you’re travelling day trips, going to a rented cottage our touring with an RV.”

Teed-Murch says 25 positions will be available at their Tilbury ONroute locations.

ONroute is a Canadian-operated company that provides rest stops along Highway 401 and 400 in Ontario. Company officials say they serve over 40 million customers per year and are open year-round, 24 hours a day.

Visit ONroute’s Career Page for available jobs. Positions to be filled include: crew members, janitors/cleaners, shift supervisors and operations managers.