ONroute raising money to support our troops
ONroute and Support Our Troops are teaming up to raise money for military families in need.
The Support Our Troops Holiday Food Hamper program is underway at 23 OnRoute locations along highways 400 and 401.
People are encouraged to stop by and make a monetary donation at the cash register until Dec. 31.
"ONroute is helping to support our troops through the months of November and December, and every time anybody makes a purchase of any sort, they're asking to round up by one extra dollar," said Support Our Troops associate vice president Scott Johnson.
"What the women and men of our military do when they pay that ultimate sacrifice, and this is a small gesture that we can do to pay them back and say thank you to them."
In November 2020, the Holiday Food Hamper program raised nearly $49,000, helping 285 Canadian Armed Forces families.
This year, the initiative has been extended an additional month.
The Holiday Food Hamper program provides $100 to single members and couples and $200 to families with children during the holidays.
The Support Our Troops charity said the program has grown by about 46 per cent since it launched in 2015.
-
Sask. Party looks to update Legislative security structureThe province wants to implement a more structured security service at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and on the surrounding grounds – however the Opposition says it’s an unnecessary move.
-
Fact-check: No, vaccinated women didn't suffer 13 stillbirths over 24 hours at a B.C. hospitalOnline rumours claiming that vaccinated pregnant women suffered 13 stillbirths over a period of just 24 hours at a North Vancouver, B.C., hospital are false, health officials have confirmed.
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud ArberyGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.