OnStar aids police in seizure of stolen vehicle in Strathmore, Alta.

Strathmore RCMP say they've arrested two people in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation aided by the OnStar service.

Officials say they were notified by members of the Calgary Police Service who said they were tracking a stolen GMC Yukon through the subscription-based communications and emergency services system.

Police said the vehicle had left the city and was heading east on Highway 1 toward the town of Strathmore.

Strathmore RCMP members soon located the SUV and monitored it until it could be disabled remotely by OnStar in a safe location.

"The vehicle was disabled and came to a stop on Highway 564 in the area of Range Road 254," police said in a release. "A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted and both the driver and passenger were safely taken into custody."

Police searched the interior of the vehicle and discovered several pieces of stolen identification, bank cards, business membership cards and a tablet.

The suspects had also caused significant damage to the interior of the vehicle by tearing apart the centre console in an attempt to defeat the shutdown command, police said.

The driver, 29-year-old Jeremy Bluebell from Yellow Quill First Nation, Sask., was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Nine counts of unlawful possession of an identity card/licence/document; and

Mischief over $5,000.

The passenger, 20-year-old William Rider of Calgary, was charged with the same offences as Bluebell as well as: