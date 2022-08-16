Ont. child dies in head-on collision, seven others injured

A seven-year-old child has died following a head-on collision that injured seven others near Orangeville, Ont. on Monday night.

Dufferin OPP is investigating the two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on County Road 11 and 5 Sideroad in Amaranth Township.

Police say the young boy from Orangeville died in the hospital. The other occupants were treated for their injuries.

"This is a very tragic and understandably difficult time for the families involved. Dufferin OPP would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the little boy who passed away," Const. Jennifer Roach said.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.