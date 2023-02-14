Ont. coach arrested on allegations of sexual assault on 13-year-old girl

A table tennis coach is facing charges following allegations of sexual assault against a child.

York Regional police arrested Jianfei Sun, 38, of Newmarket, after one of his table tennis students reported several sexual assaults that allegedly happened in the fall and continued into this year.

Police say the 13-year-old student claims the incidents happened during private lessons at the accused's home, where he runs a club called JF Table Tennis Club.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and urge them and any witnesses to come forward.

Sun is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.