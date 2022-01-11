Ont. couple with dog moves into van to travel across Canada during pandemic

While many people have been stuck in one location during the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple from southern Ont. took it as an opportunity for change.

It hasn’t come without challenges, but for couple Joshua Correia and Samantha Pelle, the last seven months travelling the country with their 146-pound dog, Hendrix, have been amazing.

"We left July 5 and headed out through Ontario and then out east," said Pelle. "We’ve done Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, PEI and Nova Scotia up until Christmas and it’s been fantastic."

Having had roommates for years in their four-bedroom house, the couple was ready for a change.

"We were kind of over having roommates and as COVID came in, both of our jobs changed really significantly and we knew it would be a long time before they were back to normal," said Pelle.

"So we decided to sell our house and, luckily, in Waterloo region the (housing) market had matured exponentially and we were able to make a really good profit of the house that we sold."

Since then, the family of three has been travelling coast to coast.

"I guess the perks of living is the fact that we actually have time alone now. Because when we had roommates, I mean they were all our friends and stuff and we loved it, but that was like 10 years ago when we were in our 20s, so we were more partying and stuff like that," Correia said.

Adding, "Then as we got older, we kind of realized 'hey, we haven’t really spent that much time together.' So that’s been something that’s really been excellent."

The couple documents their adventures on YouTube and says it’s a way to keep up with family and friends as well as inspire other people who might be interested in seeing more of Canada.

"The summer and fall (are) a lot different because you can actually be outside a lot more," said Correia. "Whereas we’re experienced with the winter, you have to stay inside a lot more, especially with the very, very low frigid temperatures that we’re in right now. But that’s why we’re heading out west because it’s not as cold."

This week, the pair stopped in both Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on their way to B.C. Both nights were during an extreme cold warning with the wind-chill pushing temperatures near -40 C.

"We’ve got a really good diesel heater and we did some reinsulating," said Pelle.

"So we purchased the van already built out because it wasn’t really our forte, construction, at the time. We’ve learned a lot since getting it. But we did do some re-insulation with some sheep’s wool in the door and the bed of the shower where we were getting a draft, and some new window covers for the front. And as long as we keep the diesel heater running, it was about 20 C in here all night. It was very comfortable."

Correia and Pelle have been married for 14 years and although the last several months have been a dream come true for them, they admit it probably isn’t for everyone.

"Our first apartment was maybe a little bit bigger than this van and, I’m not even kidding you, we went to college in the early 2000s so there was a little more room and a bathroom and running water, but honestly it takes, I think, a special person because there is some resiliency,” said Correia.

Adding that there isn’t a lot of data or wifi on the road either and the couple has resorted to buying all nine seasons of The Office on DVD.

"I don’t know why we didn’t do it 10 years ago," he said.

Although the pair did decide to do this during a global pandemic, they said it actually helped them through it in a more positive way.

"This has been hard for everybody and I think it’s really easy to get down during these times, but just getting out to nature -- which is one of the things we’ve been able to do pretty much this whole time, we’ve never really been stopped from going out in nature and just driving your car. So for us, this was a perfect opportunity to kind of stay out of the mess and the negativity of it all," said Pelle.

With Correia adding, "I used to have a lot more anxiety before doing this, and then now because I’m not around and all the pressures of everything and everyone on top of each other, I definitely notice my mood and I can think a lot clearer and stuff like that too. So it’s definitely helped in that way too."

Hendrix is also enjoying the 24/7 family time including sharing the queen bed every night with his parents.

The couple plans to travel until at least next summer heading to British Columbia, Alberta and the Yukon before deciding where to set down roots again.