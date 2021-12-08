Ont. driver leaves scene of collision, stops in intersection to eat chicken wings

Ontario police have arrested a man in Gravenhurst after finding him stopped in the middle of an intersection eating chicken wings behind the wheel. He has since been charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

A Bracebridge OPP officer responded to a call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle that collided with another car on Muskoka Road 169 and left the scene, according to a press release.

About 30 minutes later, police said they received a second call about a stopped vehicle in an intersection on Muskoka Road 169.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the man behind the wheel finishing his chicken wings.

"He was completely unaware of the collision," the OPP said in the release.

Police charged the 67-year-old Muskoka Lakes man with impaired operation and failing to report an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court in January 2022.

Police say his driver's licence has been immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded