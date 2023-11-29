iHeartRadio

Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving


A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
