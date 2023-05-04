Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer

A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.

The police officer involved works for a force in Southwestern Ontario. CTV is not identifying the officer, where he works, his wife, or their 5-year-old son’s identity.

According to an email obtained by CTV Kitchener, their son’s teacher, at a school within the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB), reached out to families asking for a “guest speaker” to come into the classroom for Community Helpers. Community Helpers is an initiative that highlights different jobs in the community that help people, sometimes referred to as Career Day.

“We are putting a shout out to any of our families that may like to come in as a ‘guest speaker’ about their job/career, as we are doing Community Helpers through out April,” the email, sent out in March reads.

The wife of the police officer said she wanted her husband to attend in uniform, driving a police cruiser, but he was denied the opportunity to do so.

“Unfortunately, the answer was no from my superintendent. They are currently reviewing the programs with police officers in schools,” said the school’s principal in an email obtained by CTV Kitchener.

The wife of the officer said she emailed the superintendent and later spoke to him on the phone.

“His main reasons are, first of all, new refugees to Canada have negative experiences with military or police from their country of origin, and that we want them to feel safe,” the officer’s wife said, in a phone interview with CTV Kitchener. “The second reason was that marginalized communities have worse experiences with police and again we want those marginalized communities to feel safe our schools.”

The officer’s wife said she suggested her husband visit to the school out of uniform but said she was told he still could not attend.

“For now, unfortunately the answer was no,” an email obtained by CTV Kitchener read, after the officer’s wife asked if he could attend out of uniform.

SCHOOL BOARD APOLOGIZES

The GEDSB released a statement about the incident on their website.

“The initial communication to the parent was not correct. We apologize unreservedly for this miscommunication,” said the statement from the school board.

According to the GEDSB: “The parent was told directly that a mistake was made and that the parent was welcome in the classroom.”

The GEDSB said it values the work and dedication of police officers and as parents.

“They are welcome in our schools, whether in uniform or not,” said the statement online.

The school board also motioned that police programs were paused in schools during the pandemic. In 2022, the GEDSB claims the pause was extended, pending a review of police programs in schools, “to assess how well these programs are achieving their original goals and meeting student needs.”

CTV News reached out to the school board and superintendent directly for comment, but was redirected to their website which says: “We want to protect the privacy of the student involved, and therefore, this statement is our only communication on this situation.”

PARENT SAYS THE BOARD IS NOW “BACKTRACKING”

The officer’s wife said the school board “backtracked” and said he could attend in plain clothes, but he did not end up going.

“I just want someone to take accountability here and tell me what went wrong and why this decision was made initially and then changed, and then no one could provide that,” said the officer’s wife.

She said in a community which preaches inclusivity, she is frustrated her son was being left out.

“My son [is] being denied opportunities that other families were offered,” the officer’s wife said.

She said her husband has been in law enforcement for about 20 years and added that her son wanted his dad to be there.

“I think he was looking forward to his dad attending. He is very proud of his dad. People should be proud of their police family,” she said.

The officer’s wife said it is hurtful that the people like her husband put their life on the line for the community only for something like this to happen.

“Whether it is preconceived notions that they have or their own political views that they’re putting that on our students,” she said. “It did have a big impact on our family.”

THE EDUCATION MINISTER CALLS IT “SHAMEFUL”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s office sent CTV Kitchener a statement about the incident.

In it, Lecce sent his personal thanks to all who serve in uniform, calling the school board’s decision “shameful.”

“Each and every day men and women in uniform put their lives on the line to keep our schools and community safe. I find it entirely unacceptable for a school board to prevent a parent of a child in that school from attending ‘Take Your Parent to Work Day.' These individuals work around the clock to protect children and families in our communities,” the statement read in part.

BRANTFORD POLICE REACTS

The communications officer with Brantford Police confirmed that the officer in question does not work for their police department, but said their force has been impacted by the policies of the GEDSB.

Brantford Police acknowledged the review underway to determine the future of police within schools, adding that they are “encouraged” by the positive responses they have seen from the public.

“We have officers from visible, cultural, religious, and other marginalized groups that are attempting to overcome the misconceptions that some have of police,” Robin Matthews-Osmond said, the corporate communications manager with Brantford Police.

Matthews-Osmond said the presence of officers within schools is proven to “proactively build positive relationships with youth, in addition to reducing incidents of crime and bullying.”

FAMILY HOPES FOR CHANGE

The officer’s wife said her family is hoping to shine a spotlight on this incident in hopes that it won’t happen to another family.

“I really hope they consider what this program looks like going forward, considering all the support we’ve received in the community. It’s all really been so positive,” she said.

The officer’s wife said she is also waiting for a direct apology from the GEDSB.

“I wouldn’t consider it an apology it was a ‘no, there’s been a miscommunication,’” she said. “There was no apology for the impact it had on my family.”