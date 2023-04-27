Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
Police say on April 7, the 22-year-old worker visited a home in Guelph’s Exhibition Park area to repair a plumbing issue.
According to police, once inside the home, the man looked in the fridge before entering the homeowner’s bedroom.
That’s when he allegedly removed personal lubrication from a bedside table and lay down on the bed, unaware of several surveillance cameras inside the home, including one in the bedroom.
Police say the homeowner activated a voice feature on the camera and asked the man to leave. He quickly stood up and appeared to be pulling up his pants, police say.
Police arrested the man on Wednesday. He’s charged with committing an indecent act, mischief to property and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
